LAS VEGAS. At just over 40 lbs., the Quantum 99 alloy aluminum wheel for heavy-duty truck applications is 20z% stronger than the company’s previous aluminum wheel while weighing 5 lbs. or 11% less, according to Accuride Corp.

The first wheel in the new line will be a standard 22.5 x 8.25, which will be available in the third quarter, the company announced during the Heavy-duty Aftermarket Week conference. Manufactured with a new patented aluminum alloy, the Quantam 99 will eventually be expanded to include a series of sizes, replacing Accuride’s current aluminum wheel line, according to company president and CEO Rick Dauch.

Warranty extensions for Accuride’s steel wheels were also announced at the conference. It’s Steel Armor wheels which feature a three-step powder top coat will now carry a 5-yr. standard warranty agains rust damage. The company’s premium EverSteel coated wheels also get an 8-year warranty extension against corrosion and rust when paired with the Accuride’s Wheel Guard separator.