The AcuTread Alliance Group announced recently that its SAT 17/32nd and 445/50 STT1 13/32nd Trailer/Drive Treads are now verified under the provisions of the Federal EPA SmartWay Verified program.

“The precision manufacturing process and operational advantages of mold cure retreading are now available in a SmartWay verified trailer/drive retread,” said Technical Director of the AcuTread Alliance Group, Bob Majewski. “AcuTread remanufactured retreads are produced under strict processing guidelines by authorized AcuTread Licensees.”