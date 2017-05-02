Ancra International has introduced Logist-A-Panel, the latest addition to its family of cargo restraint system products. Logist-A-Panel creates a combination captive beam decking and shoring wall system replacing the standard plywood or liner panel from a sheet and post trailer.

“As the most versatile cargo management system on the market today, the Logist-A-Panel trailer wall provides a revolutionary design for custom shoring, strapping and decking solutions for loads of all sizes,” the company noted. “Combining the strength and durability of the Lift-A-Deck II beam system with slotted panels, you get the added capacity to customize the inside of your trailer to fit your fleet’s individual needs.”

According to the company, the Logist-A-Panel can be shipped as a retrofit kit containing preassembled logistics panels with Lift-A-Deck II track, beams and an accessories kit for quick and easy installation. The track is available in a variety of options including surface and patent pending recessed mount.

To order the Logist-A-Panel, contact the company’s customer service department at 800.233.5138. Available for most OEM trailers, the Logist-A-Panel can be customized for specific fleet needs.