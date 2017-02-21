Ancra International introduced a new addition to its lineup of Retract-A-Roll systems. “Retract-A-Roll 3 system is state-of-the-art in pneumatic roller track systems bringing aircraft technology to your trailers,” according to the company. “The Retract-A-Roll 3 is easy to operate and maintain, and with the improved design loading and unloading is quicker – reducing handling time of your employees which results in lower labor cost.”

Ancra noted its pneumatic roller track systems are powered by the pneumatics off trucks’ existing air supply, built to take abuse of forklifts and instantly convert back to a flat floor for general freight. In addition, all Retract-A-Roll systems are manufactured with safety interlock. “If the operator forgets to lower the rollers, a backup safety control value automatically lowers rollers when the vehicles brakes are released, keeping your load secure while in transit and your employees safe by limited any shift in cargo,” the company said.

“With our Retract-A-Roll systems the controls are centralized in an easy to access, weatherproof container, making operation easy and safe,” Ancra said. “The controls can be easily operated with: one value to raise and lower, a factory preset pressure regulator, a liquid filled pressure gauge, an auxiliary air input and track isolation valves. Our centralized controls help you significantly reduce operation time to help you quickly get your cargo where it needs to go.”

The company notes that an advantage of Retract-A-Roll 3 is the heavy duty top plate with a dual skate wheel design. Hi-strength, 11-gauge stamped steel top plate has a galvanized finish to fight corrosion. The dual skate wheel design results in a smaller opening in the top plate to help prevent any debris from entering and puncturing the air bag, lowering maintenance cost and downtime.