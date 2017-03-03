Designed for van trailers or straight trucks with a 48” deck height, Ancra announced its new trailer access steps provide a solution for easily accessing trailers.

“Our trailer access steps are designed to be permanently mounted under a trailer door and can be easily pulled out to aide in accessing the inside of the trailer,” according to the company. “Built with interlocking tabs and slot construction at key points, our unique joint design holds up to 350 lbs. Whether you purchase a 2-step or 3-step unit we manufacture each unit with your choice of either a highly-visible safety yellow powered coat or a hot dip galvanized zinc coat for optimum corrosion resistance.”

Ancra’s trailer access steps include a latch to hold the step securely in position providing a strong, safe and secure way to stow until needed, the company noted. In addition, Ancra said its trailer access steps are built with an aggressive formed anti-slip surface and self-cleaning design that allows snow and ice to drop through the tread to avoid buildup.

To order Ancra’s new trailer access steps, contact 800-233-5123.