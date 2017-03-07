Ancra International has introduced what it calls the next generation in captive decking systems, Vers-A-Deck.

According to the company, the low profile Vers-A-Deck Beam has a working load limit rating (WLL) of 3000 lb. This allows a cargo weight rating of 750 lb. per beam so a decking position with 4 beams can support 3000 lb. of cargo weight.

“With the flexibility to use both Vers-A-Deck Beams or E Beams in the same track, you can customize your deck heights to accommodate loads of different sizes and insert added E beams where needed,” the company said. “This will increase your load average and reduce damage claims by avoiding double stacking of freight.”

“For increased efficiency, use the Vers-a-Deck system with Ancra’s Poly Deckboard instead of plywood,” the company added. “Not only is it 50% lighter than typical plywood which provides better ergonomics for dock workers and allows for better load optimization, our Poly Deckboards are splinter proof, withstand forklift abuse and reduce the labor needed to clean out docks and trailers. The Poly Deckboard is also resistant to moisture and adverse weather conditions.”

For inquiries concerning Ancra’s Vers-A-Deck system, Poly Deckboards or Logistics Strap Assemblies contact the customer service department at 800¬233¬5138.