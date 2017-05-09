Around and inside Navistar's RH regional haul tractor

It was hard to miss one of Navistar's new RH regional haul tractors on display at the National Private Truck Council's (NPTC) 2017 Annual Conference (and Fleet Owner certainly didn't). The RH will feature as standard the OEM's new 12.4L A26 diesel engine.

Navistar unveiled the RH on April 20 in Montreal, and production is slated to begin in June. Come with us and take a look around, under the hood and inside the new tractor, which on the company noted it developed "based a study of interaction points between the driver and truck — everything from what a driver sees to how he moves and reacts in virtually any situation."