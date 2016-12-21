The Bendix Wingman Advanced system is now available for order as an option for Kenworth T270 and T370 medium-duty trucks. The radar-based collision mitigation system delivers adaptive cruise control with braking, along with autonomous emergency braking technology to help drivers mitigate rear-end collisions.

“This proven Bendix technology is popular with our Class 8 fleet customers. Now, Kenworth medium duty truck operators can specify the system on new Kenworth T270 and T370 trucks to help avoid collisions not only on the freeway, but also in urban driving conditions experienced by medium duty truck operators,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

Using a radar sensor mounted to the front of the vehicle, Bendix Wingman Advanced delivers both warning alerts to drivers and active interventions. The system provides following distance, impact and stationary object alerts, which are always available – whether or not cruise control is engaged. When drivers engage cruise control and set speed, the system will actively intervene to help them maintain a safe following distance behind a forward vehicle by reducing throttle; engaging the engine retarder; or, if necessary, applying the foundation brakes.

According to Bendix, its driver assistance technologies are designed to complement safe drivers, safe driving practices, and proactive driver training programs, not replace them. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. For more information about Bendix full-stability systems, call Bendix at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE or visit www.safertrucks.com/solutions.