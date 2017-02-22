BettsHD announced it has introduced an industry-first Trailer Mud Flap Retention System that “virtually eliminates the age old problem of mud flap loss on trailers with sliders,” the company said.

The BettsHD system is specifically designed for the retrofit or “as needed” repair of trailer mud flap mounting on 48” wide slider boxes and a wide variety of frames where there are 2” or 2 7/8” mounting hole centers available.

“The BettsHD Trailer Mud Flap Retention System is an engineered mud flap mounting system utilizing a proprietary spring steel mounting bracket,” the company said. “The bracket is capable of being installed using common hand tools, thus eliminating the need for welding during new mud flap installation or replacement. The resulting possibility of roadside and driver repair is designed to increase vehicle uptime and keep trailers operating within legal requirements.”

The mounting bracket is compatible with either the patented BettsHD Direct Flex mud flap hanger (for severe-duty applications) or the company’s new 27-½” long, heavy duty spring-loaded mud flap hanger engineered specifically for wider trailer frames and full tire coverage.

“Our system has been designed so all the components work together to achieve the desired result of keeping the mud flaps on and the trailer operating legally on the road,” said Ed Powderly, vice president sales for BettsHD. “The secret to our innovative system is the spring steel mounting bracket. It is heat treated and reinforced to remain flexible in combination with our hangers, but yield when the force becomes great enough to do damage to the slider box or any of its structural components.”

The Trailer Mud Flap Retention System is available with either a left hand or right hand replacement/installation or as a complete system retrofit.