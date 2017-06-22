Bridgestone Americas announced the launch of the new Firestone FS818 wide base radial truck tire for on-and-off-highway applications.

Featuring a wide base design for higher payloads and flotation, the Firestone FS818 utilizes special tread compounds to help resist cuts, chips, tearing and irregular wear. According to Bridgestone, the tire is designed with a deep, self-cleaning tread pattern for aggressive traction and long original mileage. In addition, stone rejector platforms in every groove offer strong durability, the company added.

“We recognized a need for a durable, hardworking tire that is versatile enough to perform in on-and-off-highway environments,” said Sanjay Nayakwadi, director of product strategy, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “The Firestone FS818 tire does just that, enabling fleets to haul higher payloads and tackle challenging service environments.”

Key features of the Firestone FS818 tire include:

Block sipes to slice through water and provide solid grip on wet roads

Four steel belts to extend casing life while providing protection from cuts and punctures

Sidewall protector ribs to fight against cuts, snags and abrasions

Block design and edges optimized for the performance required in on/off highway environments

The Firestone FS818 tire is available in the following sizes: 385/65R22.5, 425/65R22.5 and 445/65R22.5. It is backed by the Firestone 90-day buy and try guarantee.