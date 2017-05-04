LONG BEACH. BYD is showcasing the latest advancements in battery-electric buses, trucks and materials handling equipment this week at the 2017 ACT Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center.

“BYD continues to lead the industry with its advanced battery technologies that make electric buses, trucks and materials handling equipment cost competitive with other alternative fuel vehicle options today,” said Stella Li, president of BYD Motors. “BYD provides the safest battery available today in the electric vehicle market; our battery reliability also gives fleet managers the assurance they need that these vehicles will operate just as needed for any service route.”

Li continued, “Additionally, our BYD vehicles provide for significant operational cost savings in the range of up to tens of thousands of dollars per year per vehicle over the lifetime of the vehicle.”

BYD is showcasing several advanced, zero-emission all-electric transportation and equipment applications at ACT Expo 2017 including:

BYD 8Y Battery Electric Terminal Tractor: BYD’s class 8 terminal tractor provides 15 hours of continuous operation and offers operational cost savings of more than $27,000 annually (assuming operations 16 hours a day/seven days a week).

BYD 8R Battery Electric Refuse Truck: BYD’s 10-ton payload refuse truck provides 76 miles of range with minimal battery degradation. Fleet managers can expect more than $13,000 of operational cost savings annually based on service routes of 60 miles per day/five days a week. Manufactured in the City of Lancaster, California, the BYD refuse truck is compliant with FMVSS and CMVSS regulations.

BYD K11 60 ft. Articulated Bus: BYD’s 60 ft. battery-electric articulated bus is the latest addition to company’s line up of transit buses is the first of its kind available in the U.S. and provides 200 miles of range on a single charge with full charging completed within two to three hours. The 60 ft. articulated bus joins BYD’s other industry leading 30, 35, and 40 ft. low floor Buy America compliant transit buses with a 275-mile range.

BYD All-Electric ECB 25 Forklift: BYD’s ECB 25 battery-electric forklift provides ultra-fast full-charging completed in one to two hours maximum. The BYD electric forklift can run for two typical shifts on one charge and can be opportunity charged, whenever and wherever. The electric forklift also comes with BYD’s industry-leading 10-year full replacement battery warranty.

All BYD battery electric technologies displayed at ACT Expo can charge at 40 kW, 80 kW, 100 kW, or 200 kW rates, requiring between one and five hours of charging time depending on the model and selected charger.