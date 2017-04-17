Carrier Transicold has signed an agreement to acquire select IMPCO road and rail transport product lines, including the ComfortPro Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), from Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. According to the company, this addition will allow Carrier Transicold to oversee the development, engineering and manufacturing of these product lines. Carrier Transicold is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

“These product lines will enable Carrier Transicold to provide a superior line of APUs and battery comfort systems for trucks and APUs for locomotives,” said Tom Ondo, vice president and general manager, Carrier Transicold, truck/trailer/rail Americas. “In addition to delivering a broad range of transport refrigeration solutions to our customers, with this acquisition, we are expanding our offerings to include anti-idling technologies that contribute to greater operator comfort as well as reduced fuel consumption while meeting operational and sustainability goals.”

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks. Once closed, the ComfortPro APU product line will continue to be supported by the Carrier Transicold dealer network, now backed by Carrier Transicold factory support.