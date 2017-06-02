Chief announced its Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun puts out 10 metric tons of compression force to install new rivets or press out existing rivets in the thick steel and aluminum used to build heavy-duty truck cabs. It also uses 8 metric tons of tension force to hydraulically retract the punching tool from metal sheets.

“The Chief Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun has the advantage of strong two-way operation – it powers out and it powers back,” explains Lee Daugherty, director of collision sales, the Americas, for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group (VSG). “This means it smoothly punches in self-piercing rivets, and then easily powers back out of even the thickest sheet metal materials. It delivers the force needed to repair today’s cab structures, as well as future trucks that will likely incorporate even more high-strength metals.”

According to Chief, the Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun includes a dial to provide infinite adjustment of the working pressure. This allows the technician to control the output compressive force as well as the retract tension force. The rivet gun can be used to press out or install self-piercing rivets and to punch precisely sized holes to accept flow form or blind rivets. Optional attachment kits are available to install blind rivets as well as blind nuts and blind bolts.

The Chief Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun is part of the full line of heavy-duty collision repair equipment available from Chief, including: