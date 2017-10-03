Continental’s Mount Pleasant, IA, plant, its premier North American manufacturing facility for industrial and automotive hose products, celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend.

"We are proud to share in this celebration of a highly versatile and productive facility," said Jim Hill, ContiTech CEO for the North America region. "This plant has made hose for a variety of applications all over the world, and we are confident that it will continue that process into the future."

The 200,000 square foot facility is in southeastern Iowa, about 50 miles south of Iowa City. The plant began production with two spiral hose lines in 1977. It now employs more than 260 people. Mount Pleasant primarily produces industrial and automotive hoses and application varies from household uses such as washing machine and garden hose to automotive uses such as power steering, fuel line and heather hose.

Continental acquired the plant in January 2015 and integrated it into its division ContiTech.

'To conduct business for 40 years is an outstanding accomplishment," said Richard Reisdorf, plant manager. "However, to manufacture with the success rate that Mount Pleasant has demonstrated is amazing. This is a true testament to the people especially to the plant’s staff including the hourly team members who consistently deliver a quality product to our customer base. I’m proud of our team. It’s truly an honor to work with such a talented and motivated workforce.”