Continental’s North American Automotive Aftermarket business recently showcased at the HDA Truck Pride Show in Orlando, FL, its heavy-duty coolant tubes that stay rust-free longer than the original equipment parts.

“Continental heavy-duty coolant tubes exceed the performance of original equipment options,” said Continental’s Dave Wenger, marketing manager for the North American automotive aftermarket business. “Additionally, using our coolant tubes combats most common causes of failure in OE parts such as corrosion and heat flakes on painted tubes that encourages rust formation, and the reuse of old tubes that can crack during reinstallation.”

The company noted it offers the heavy-duty coolant tubes in nine part numbers that cover 38 different product applications that match the OEM requirements.