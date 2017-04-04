ContiTech, a manufacturer and distributor of industrial hose and fittings for a variety of applications, showcased a variety of products and services at the National Association of Hose and Accessories Distributor’s (NAHAD) 33rd meeting.

“This meeting affords us the opportunity to meet with our key hose distributors and highlight – on a one-to-one basis – the attributes of products and services that we recently introduced to the North American market,” said Randy Kish, manager of distributor marketing for industrial hose and hydraulics for ContiTech. “We are also displaying our Hose Tree that was so popular in our booth at the IFPE/ConAg-ConExpo show last month in Las Vegas.”

According to the company, the ContiTech Constant Pressure Spiral Hydraulic hose group meets the United States Mining Safety and Health Administration (USMSHA) flame resistance designation, has impulse performance and flexibility, and meets SAE 100R19 and ISO 11237 standards. The Ultrabraid Bull hose is a heavy-duty air hose engineered for severe high-pressure industrial applications such as service in mines, quarries and construction jobs. Poseidon, which replaces the Sani-Wash 300, is a construction hose for hot water, cleanup service in food processing, dairies, packing houses, bottling plants, breweries, canneries and creameries, the company noted.

Hose Select is a web and mobile optimized tool that guides users through drop-down selection options to help them choose the specific hose they want that meets all their requirements – from size to delivery. A virtual catalog completes the offering and allows distributors to build their own custom industrial hose catalogs for their individual customers.

“We are particularly pleased with the services that help make the distributors’ jobs easier,” said Kish. “The hose select tool and virtual catalog put tools in the hands of the distributor sales team. These electronic options greatly reduce the time it takes to go through the hose selection process and gives end-users the information that they need immediately to make buying decisions. These are designed similar to Amazon’s product comparison procedure.”