(Photo by Kevin Jones for Fleet Owner)

LOUISVILLE. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is adding a new long-haul drive tire its Roadmaster commercial product line: the RM852EM, which is SmartWay verified.

While Cooper Tire positions Roadmaster as a value-focused line, extensive engineering resources and real-world road testing went into the RM852EM to ensure it delivers on performance as well, explained Gary Schroeder, director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business.

Speaking here at the Mid-America Trucking Show, he noted 2017 marks 10 years since the introduction of the Roadmaster brand.

“We are committed to continually developing tires that meet the needs of our customers and help them be more cost efficient by offering durable tires with long miles to removal, like the new RM852EM,” Schroeder said.

The RM852EM features a “unique” tread compound, he noted, along with 30/32nds of tread to provide longer mileage. It also features a solid shoulder design to offer improved traction in challenging weather. The RM852EM tire also incorporates 3D Micro-Gauge siping, with full depth and variable sipe density to help maintain wet traction and stability.

“Our engineers designed this tire with a compound that offers not only lower rolling resistance for fuel economy, but also a deep tread that can stand up to the demands of the road,” Schroeder added, noting that this new driver tire comes with a 6-year 2-recap warranty.

“Also, for fleets, choosing SmartWay verified tires is often a good choice to help manage operational costs as they frequently provide fuel savings,” he pointed out.