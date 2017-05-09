Daimler has received two awards for its exhibit showcase at the 2016 IAA commercial vehicles show.

Daimler’s commercial vehicles division has received two awards for its exhibit showcase at the 2016 IAA commercial vehicles show.

The event was held in Hannover, Germany, in September. Daimler’s exhibit hall featured more than 50 trucks, buses and vans from all of its global brands.

Its overall booth design was honored with the “Ex Award” earlier this month at the Experiential Marketing Summit Gala in Chicago.

The award recognizes overall trade show experience.

This came days after its “adVANce“ concept for its van division won gold at the BoB awards in Berlin, which recognizes the best in public relations.

The highlight of the van area was the fully-electric Vision Van, equipped with drones and intelligent automation technology. It connects the entire process from the loading of the vehicle to the transportation of goods to their delivery.

At estimated 200 million people worldwide were reached with this event, factoring in print, television, online and social media exposure.

Daimler placed “focus on strategic future topics relevant for our commercial vehicle divisions. Both of the awards recognize the innovative strength of our company and the creativity of our communication teams,” said Florian Martens, head of global communications for commercial vehicles.