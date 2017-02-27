NASHVILLE. Dana Inc. has launched production its new SPL 350 Lite driveshaft and is introducing a new axle ratio for the Spicer AdvanTEK 40 tandem axle. The innovations are on display at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) 2017 Annual Meeting and Exhibition, where the company has also announced the Rhombus TireAnalytics solution.

Now available at select OEMs, the SPL 350 Lite driveshaft is optimized for high-efficiency on-highway and heavy-haul vehicles with engine downspeeding configurations. It is up to 35 pounds lighter than existing products, making it the lightest weight driveshaft in its class, according to Dana. The SPL 350 Lite offers improved performance, enhanced vehicle dynamics, and easier maintenance while delivering the durability and reliability required to support torque-management needs resulting from fast axle ratios that enable engine downspeeding.

Designed with 11 fewer components to reduce weight and enable faster, easier installation by OEMs, this driveshaft offers extended component life, as well as improved performance and vehicle dynamics with reduced noise, vibration, and harshness levels. It shares service components with the existing SPL 350 driveshaft, simplifying maintenance and inventory for truck owners and service facilities.

Dana offers the SPL 350 Lite driveshaft with a choice of service-free or standard re-lube designs to accommodate fleet preference. Dana is the only supplier in the industry to offer universal joint kits that are 100 percent interchangeable, allowing truck owners to change between service-free and re-lube configurations.

Similarly, new axle ratio for the Spicer AdvanTEK 40 tandem axle designed to support engine downspeeding for linehaul trucks. This 2.47:1 ratio allows truck buyers to fine-tune their driveline specifications for an optimized balance of productivity and fuel efficiency, the company says.

Dana offers seven available ratios to support engine downspeeding, ranging from 2.26:1 to 2.93:1.

This new ratio from Dana is ideally suited for direct-drive versions of the SmartAdvantage Powertrain, a joint collaboration between Eaton and Cummins. The configuration is recommended for regional-haul applications that travel a composite of interstate highways, secondary roads, and urban operations.

For guidance in selecting the optimal configuration, truck owners can visit smartadvantagepowertrain.com.