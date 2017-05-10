Stefan Kurschner will now be in charge of DTNA's aftermarket unit and be based in the company's new headquarters facility (seen here) in Portland, OR. (Photo: DTNA)

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) said it has promoted Jeff Allen and Stefan Kurschner to senior vice president roles.

Allen was named senior vice president of production, quality and specialty vehicles, effective Aug. 1. He is currently vice president of operations at Detroit Diesel Corp. (DDC).

Allen started his career with DDC in 1992, which is now part of DTNA and also just branded Detroit. He will be located in Fort Mill, S.C.

Kurschner will head DTNA’s aftermarket business unit, as of July 1. Currently president and CEO of Daimler Mexico, Kurschner has been with Daimler for over 25 years, holding a variety of positions in many different countries. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in Portland, OR.

“Jeff Allen and Stefan Kurschner exemplify the type of leaders that will continue the company’s undisputed market leadership,” said Roger Nielsen, DTNA’s new president and CEO, in a statement.

Both executives will be part of DTNA’s operating committee, the company added.