Eco Flaps, Tennessee-based maker of aerodynamic splash guards, recently unveiled its brand new website, as well as a new logo.

“Our new website has a greatly improved appearance that builds upon the whole experience for Eco Flaps customers,” said Russell Stubbs, CEO of Eco Flaps. “Now, more than ever before, visitors to our website can see what truly makes Eco Flaps the clear choice when it comes to mud flaps through our online presence.”

According to the company, the updated website brings users added convenience, particularly through the site’s upgraded shopping cart feature. It is also more user-friendly and easily navigable.

Eco Flaps provide fleets with fuel savings, increased durability for enhanced performance, increased safety and guaranteed quality, the company noted. The company also said the flaps’ “molded shape and sturdy construction provide greater efficiency and durability against weather elements and extreme temperatures.”

According to the company, there are more than 100,000 tractors and trailers in North America utilizing Eco Flaps to improve aerodynamics and reduce fuel costs. Eco Flaps are available in multiple sizes ranging from 18” x 24” to 24” x 36” to meet each truck’s dimensions and are backed by a full two-year warranty. They are also available in custom colors with custom graphics.