INDIANAPOLIS. A new real-time wireless monitoring system is being offered by eNow for its solar-powered auxiliary energy systems for fleets, to help them monitor the “state of charge” for truck batteries.

During a press conference here at the 2017 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show, Jeffrey Flath, president, CEO and founder of eNow, explained that there is no monthly charge for this real-time monitoring system and that it will be offered going forward for every eNow device aimed at the trucking, recreational vehicle, and marine markets.

“We believe transportation is going to be electrified,” he said. “So we want to provide a way for fleets to detect if something out of the ordinary is occurring with their battery systems.”

Flath added that eNow calculates the payback from one of its solar-powered auxiliary energy systems is less than a year with diesel pegged at $2 a gallon. “And if the price of diesel goes higher than that, the payback is even faster,” he pointed out.