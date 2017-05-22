Enterprise Truck Rental has opened a new location in southern Indiana, located at 3800 Payne Koehler Road in New Albany. The facility is situated for customers in the greater Louisville area who would otherwise have to cross the Ohio River into Kentucky for truck rental services, the company noted.

The New Albany branch is the fourth Enterprise Truck Rental location in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, and one of several planned in the area. Enterprise Truck Rental is a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which has delivered local transportation solutions in Kentucky and Southern Indiana for more than 25 years.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in business at our existing location in Louisville, and feedback from our customers in the area made it even more clear that this was an underserved market,” said Jesse Richardson, who was recently promoted to Enterprise Group Truck manager in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

The 3,000-sq.-ft. New Albany facility offers a range of cargo vans, box trucks and tow-capable pickup trucks for both business and personal use. It is co-located with an Enterprise Rent-A-Car daily rental branch office, providing customers a one-stop-shop for all of their vehicle rental needs – from sedans to box trucks. Enterprise stated it is working with local service shops and other area vendors to maintain the vehicles.