ESW Group, a manufacturer of Skyline aftermarket DPFs (Diesel Particulate Filters), DOCs (Diesel Oxidation Catalysts), announced the opening of a new production facility in Montgomeryville, PA.

DPFs and DOCs are components of the emission control systems of the post-2007 diesel powered trucks and buses, and have allowed a new generation of vehicles to emit low levels of diesel particulate matter emissions.

“ESW is well positioned to succeed in the diesel emission control aftermarket business. With this new facility, ESW will continue to bring forward the latest technology at industry leading production quality and speed,” said Patrick Barge, CEO.

The increase in production capacity will supply the growing aftermarket DPF and DOC market. More and more fleet operators and independent truckers are realizing that aftermarket DPFs and DOCs can meet or exceed OEM standards with lower cost and faster delivery, according to the company.

The production facility is the result of ESW’s collaboration with a strong network of distributors around the United States. “Thanks to these successful partnerships, ESW has enjoyed a continuously growing presence in the market.” said Adam Gross, director of sales.