Everco Heavy Duty announces the release of 67 air conditioning (A/C) repair kits for the heavy-duty market.

“When an A/C compressor fails, metal debris can contaminate the entire system,” said Ron Miller, product marketing manager. “In most cases components such as the evaporator and condenser can be flushed clean, but all other components must be replaced. Our new Everco Heavy Duty kits include everything that technicians need to do the job right, the first time.”

According to the company, each kit contains all of the components needed for a complete A/C repair in one box, including a new A/C compressor, filter drier, expansion device, premium oil and all gaskets and O-rings. The kits come with a one year or 100,000 mile warranty, the company added.

Everco Heavy Duty A/C repair kits are available for:

Freightliner

International / Navistar

Kenworth

Mack

Peterbilt

Volvo

To learn more about the Everco Heavy Duty A/C repair kits, contact evhdmarketing@evercohd.com.