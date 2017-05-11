Fairbanks Scales is showcasing its industrial scales at Waste Expo 2017. Visit booth #3837 to view Fairbanks Scales’ latest innovations in weighing equipment, including the Talon HVX heavy-duty truck scale, equipped with the innovative Intalogix Lightning/Power Surge Protection system. The HVX Cut-a-way Field Pour is on display, along with the Fairbanks Access Solutions (FBAS) Entry Station and the 1605RF remote display.

“Talon HVX (Highway Vehicle Extreme) scales are built to federal bridge standards, with incredibly strong modules boasting the lowest deflection in the industry,” according to Fairbanks. “Load cells are provided with armored stainless steel cabling for durability and hermetically sealed for moisture protection and 25 year warranty. Talon scales are equipped with the proprietary Intalogix lightning protection system. Designed and developed exclusively by Fairbanks, this state-of-the-art technology has a true digital signal, up to one million times stronger than a conventional analog signal, which protects the scale from any harmful surges or electrical spikes.”

Also featured is the rugged and durable 1605RF Remote Display, which has a NEMA 3 rated enclosure for outdoor use, and a wireless data interface that eliminates the need for cabling between the scale instrument and the remote display.

The FB2550 instrument highlighted includes more features, functionality and connectivity for today’s truck weighing applications, the company noted. Standard features include onscreen IP camera interface, full color touch screen display, Ethernet connectivity and transaction reports via email.