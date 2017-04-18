Felling Trailers Inc. announced it recently added Blackwood Lumber decking material to its trailer option offerings.

Blackwood Lumber starts with treated Southern Yellow Pine; each board has 1/4” milled out of the topside. Once the boards are milled, the rubber from reground tires is infused into the boards 6mm thick. The rubber then sits just above flush with the surface of the lumber so that the rubber always makes the first contact with equipment. Blackwood is said to be safer and stronger when compared to other materials such as standard lumber, rubber, or metal.

According to the company, benefits include:

Safer: Blackwood provides traction on any surface it’s applied to. From trailers to boat docks, Blackwood Lumber prevents slipping and makes loading equipment easier and safer, even in wet conditions, the company noted.

Stronger: Blackwood is made with lumber, and the industrial grade rubber infused in Blackwood is the same rubber used at gun ranges to absorb bullets. Blackwood is made to withstand heavy impact that would crack and damage normal lumber, the company added.

Longer: Felling said the rubber infusion in Blackwood doesn’t fade or crack like lumber. It also doesn’t stain and can be easily cleaned with water.

"It's created quite a buzz. Initially I think it's the appearance of the decking that catches their attention with it being so distinctive, then you add in the safety aspect and there it is. Operator safety is huge. Blackwood offers increased traction which equals safer loading and safety features help save everyone’s bottom line,” said Ed Steinemann, Felling Trailers’ national accounts manager.