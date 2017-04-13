Felling Trailers Inc., a manufacturer of industrial and commercial trailers, has recently received ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its Quality Management System for its Sauk Centre, MN and Litchfield, MN operations.

“This is a significant accomplishment for Felling Trailers, Inc., and it does not happen with just one person. It took over a year for our company to get to this point with cooperation and teamwork among every team member," said Brenda Jennissen, CEO of Felling Trailers, Inc. “Our ISO journey has just begun. We will continue to work toward better processes and training which will lead to continued efficiencies and sustainability of our ISO certification and ensuring we exceed customers' expectations. I am proud of our entire team’s diligence and commitment to achieving this important goal.”

In order to achieve ISO 9001:2015 Certification, companies must demonstrate that they have implemented effective quality management systems, including a strong customer focus and a process of continuous improvement across all areas of the business, including facilities, people, training, services, and equipment. Felling Trailers, Inc.'s certification process was carried out in partnership with Transpacific Certification LTD and included a detailed assessment of the company's facilities. Interviews were carried out with management and employees, and procedures were reviewed across all functional areas, including operations, training, and development, customer complaint handling, finance, and billing.