Ford Motor Co. marked a little history for its venerable F-Series line of light trucks, noting that it has now sold some 26 million units since January 1977, a date when the OEM said its F-150 pickup first became a "top-selling truck" at a time when "eight-track tapes, disco and bell bottoms were the rage."

The 1977 model F-150 light-duty pickup — considered the sixth-generation F-Series truck — featured an improved 351-series V8 engine, standard front disc brakes, and an extended SuperCab offering.

In 1997, the F-Series began to split into into two distinct platforms, the OEM noted, with the 10th-generation F-150 geared toward light-duty truck customers and the new F-250 and F-350 Super Duty brand trucks (debuted in 1999) targeting heavy-duty commercial vehicle buyers.

"Specialty trucks" also began hitting the market in the 1990s, with Ford's special-edition Harley-Davidson F-150 and SVT F-150 Lightning rolling out in 1993.

According to Ford, other notable dates in the F-Series “modern-day” history include: