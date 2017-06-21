Gabriel announced it has opened a new online store to sell its brand name merchandise. Customers can now purchase apparel and specialty items with the Gabriel logo from the Gabriel shop.

“Some of the most popular items from the Gabriel online store are the wearables such as cotton t-shirts, with the original Gabriel logo, and also Gabriel baseball hats,” according to Gabriel. “Customers can also purchase items like drinkware, flashlights, and novelty bar stools.

“The store even has neon clocks available for purchase with the iconic HiJackers bunny emblem, and plans to add more items soon in conjunction with the HiJacker brand’s 50th birthday celebration this year,” the company added.