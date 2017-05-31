Getting a fresh look at Volvo's new VNR

Getting a fresh look at Volvo's new VNRMay 31, 2017
Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) provided journalists with a chance to get up close and personal with its new VNR regional haul tractor during a special ride and drive event in Winston-Salem, NC; a tractor that the OEM only recently unveiled to the industry. Highlights for this particular daycab VNR 300 model, shown off to journalists ahead of the event, include its adaptive loading lift axle solution for 6x2 tractors, forward collision warning technology tied to an automatic emergency braking system, light emitting diode (LED) low and high beam headlights as well as turn signals and marker lamps, plus much more. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)