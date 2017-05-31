Getting a fresh look at Volvo's new VNR

VTNA said that in 2016, regional tractors accounted for 28% of U.S. Class 8 sales, with daycabs comprising roughly 40% of total tractor sales. Factors such as the growth of containerized traffic to East Coast ports with the new Panama Canal and a driver shortage pushing fleets to shorter routes and slip-seat operations that get drivers home at night should lead to continued growth in the regional haul segment, the OEM noted.

The OEM said its new Volvo VNR model should boost fuel efficiency by up to 3.5% compared with the previous regional haul VNM model. The VNR will be produced at Volvo’s New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia.

The VNR 300 can be spec'd with a wheelbase of 146-in. to 217-in. with a 6x2 tag axle or 195-in. to 217-in., with a 6x2 adaptive loading configuration, like the model seen here.

The daycab configuration of the VNR 300 seen here is joined by two other models in the VNR "family," noted the OEM: a flat-roof VNR 42-in. sleeper for flatbed and tanker operations, plus the VNR 640 sporting a 61-in. mid-roof sleeper to provide interior room for drivers pegged to longer multi-day runs.

The "distinctive contours" of the VNR's new exterior are designed to improve the tractor's aerodynamic profile, thus again helping it improve on fuel efficiency.

The adaptive loading lift axle helps improve fuel efficiency for the VNR tractor. It senses weight differentiation and then automatically lifts the axle to reduce tire friction and rolling resistance, thus saving fuel. It also improves traction when hauling light loads by transferring all of the weight ot the rear axle of the tractor.

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) provided journalists with a chance to get up close and personal with its new VNR regional haul tractor during a special ride and drive event in Winston-Salem, NC; a tractor that the OEM only recently unveiled to the industry. Highlights for this particular daycab VNR 300 model, shown off to journalists ahead of the event, include its adaptive loading lift axle solution for 6x2 tractors, forward collision warning technology tied to an automatic emergency braking system, light emitting diode (LED) low and high beam headlights as well as turn signals and marker lamps, plus much more. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)