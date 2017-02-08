The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced it is expanding its Total Solution of trusted products, a nationwide network, services and fleet management tools to help trucking fleets lower their operating costs. New offerings include the Goodyear Endurance LHD premium long-haul tire, a new service management tool, and more.

“These items and other elements of the Goodyear Total Solution are on display during this week’s 2017 Customer Conference in Orlando, Fla.,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear. Highlights of Goodyear’s Total Solution include:

• Trusted products, including the new Goodyear Endurance LHD premium long-haul tire, which will launch later in 2017, and three new, SmartWay-approved Kelly Armorsteel long-haul tires. Also on display are the premium Goodyear Endurance WHA, Goodyear’s longest-lasting waste haul tire, plus its matching Endurance WHA retread; the Goodyear Endurance RSA, Goodyear’s best all-around tire for regional and urban delivery applications; the Goodyear Fuel Max RSA, which offers long miles and toughness for regional fleets; the Goodyear Marathon long-haul line; the Goodyear Workhorse mixed-service line; Goodyear UniCircle retreads; and more.

• Goodyear’s nationwide network, which encompasses more than 2,300 tire and service locations from coast to coast, including authorized Goodyear commercial tire dealers and Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers.

• Reliable services, including the 24/7 Goodyear-Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service program, which helps trucks that have been immobilized by road hazards return to service quickly. “The Goodyear-Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service program, which enjoyed a record year in 2016, is powered by the Goodyear Smart Tech App,” said Medalis. “The Smart Tech App is helping our servicing dealers drive down roll-times to help trucks return to service more quickly.”

• Fleet management tools, including a new service management tool that is built upon the Goodyear Smart Tech App “and will help our dealers manage their resources more effectively with a live dashboard that reports the location and status of their road service technicians,” noted Medalis. Goodyear will add Bluetooth capabilities to the tool, which will enable road service technicians to electronically check and record fleet tire data. Goodyear also unveiled a new OTR Proposal Developer to help dealers’ sales teams make it easier to sell Goodyear OTR tires. “And our enhanced Preferred Fleet Dashboard extends high-level service reporting to our dealers’ local customers – the same reporting that national accounts enjoy.

“Goodyear is the only tire company that offers the Total Solution of trusted products, a nationwide network, reliable services and fleet management tools – all designed to help fleets lower their operating costs,” said Medalis.