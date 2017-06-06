Gator season is here and nothing brings out the twisted shards of rubber and steel like the summer months. While the southern half of the continent must take precautions on a year-round basis, northerners get a little bit of a break until the sun starts getting higher in the sky. Radial truck tires are engineered to operate for hours at equilibrium temperature, where they emit as much heat as they generate. When the internal temperature of the tire components exceeds that point, the bond ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to Handling the heat , you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.