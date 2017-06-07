The potential for fuel savings as well as the need to comply with more prevalent and stringent idling regulations continue to make auxiliary power units (APUs) of all types an efficient and effective choice for fleets. “Fuel costs are a compelling financial incentive for using an APU,” said David Brondum, director of product management and sustainability at Carrier Transicold, Truck/Trailer/Rail Americas. “At current prices, payback periods can be relatively ...