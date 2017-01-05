“Truck seats have definitely developed for the better and provide more comfort and better ride performance,” says Ronald Mock, director of aftermarket division-North America at Sears Seating. “Seats can lower a driver’s exposure to whole body vibration (WBV), resulting in reduced fatigue, more precise visual acuity, improved awareness, faster response times, and improved driver health. In the future, truck seats must keep evolving to be a valuable driver recruitment ...