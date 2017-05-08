For fleets seeking fuel cost savings through improved trailer aerodynamics, side skirts and other devices are now a proven approach. There are also a growing number of options available for streamlining airflow at the rear of trailers. Introduced recently by Wabco Holdings are the OptiFlow Tail and OptiFlow AutoTail aerodynamics technologies, the first products to result from Wabco’s 2016 acquisition of Laydon Composites Ltd. OptiFlow AutoTail, which the manufacturer says ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to Hardware Report: Trailer aerodynamics, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.