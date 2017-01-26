HDA Truck Pride announces the appointment of Tom Kennedy as vice president of product management. Reporting to Bill Burns, Kennedy will lead the product category management initiative focused on targeted growth through category and product line expansion.

Kennedy joins the HDA Truck Pride team with more than 30 years of experience in the aftermarket industry, the company noted. Most recently, Kennedy worked in product management at O’Reilly’s as a director of hard parts for over five years. Prior to that, Kennedy spent five years at Advance Auto Parts as a product manager of back room lines. He also served in management roles at both Precisionaire Filtration and 16 years with Discount Auto Parts.

“We’re pleased to have Tom join our team,” said Burns, COO. “He has a wealth of knowledge specialized in product management and supplier negotiations. His expertise will be an asset to our product management team and HDA Truck Pride overall.”