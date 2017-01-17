WardsAuto reports that U.S. sales of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in December fell 9.9% from like-2015. And in Canada, truck sales were down 21.1% in December, according to Wards.

Class 8 sales in the U.S. were down to 15,629 units, a 22.0% decrease from year-ago’s 20,773 units. According to Wards, PACCAR’s Kenworth increased 5.8% to 3,079 units, while all other companies dropped. The largest declines came from International (-39.2%), Daimler (-31.6%) and Volvo (-23.1%). Class 8 year-to-date deliveries also plummeted, down 22.6% to a 2016 total of 192,662. Volvo’s 12-month total dropped the most in the group, down 33.6% to 20,543 units.

For December, medium-trucks rose 2.3% on 20,096 deliveries. Year-to-date, the group rose 3.6% to 207,694 units, up from 200,529 from like-2015.

In Canada, Class 8 deliveries totaled 1,911 units, down 17.9% from year-ago. PACCAR gained 0.2%, balanced out from Kenworth’s increase of 0.7% and Peterbilt’s decrease of 0.5%. According to Wards, all other truck makers in this segment posted double-digit losses, including Daimler (-22.1%), International (-15.1%) and Volvo Truck (-25.7%).

Medium-duty truck sales plummeted 28.7% to 709 units from 995 in same-month 2015, with year-to-date losses in each segment.