Hendrickson has supplemented its Genuine Parts portfolio with the addition of the Hendrickson Equalizing Beam complete with the patented Rotating Bar Pin End Bushing for a quick and easy installation, the company announced.

“Our patented Rotating Bar Pin End Bushing allows you to adjust the angle of the pin to match the axle pinion angle for a quick and easy beam installation. Uptime is paramount in this industry, and this new product offering will enable the technician to service the vehicle right the first time,” said David McCleave, director aftermarket for Hendrickson.

Along with the rotating bar pin benefit, the rotating bar pin bushing utilizes the same proprietary rubber material and bonding composition as the standard end bushing leading to longer component life. Once under load, the rotating bar pin will lock into place.

According to the company, the Genuine Parts’ Equalizing Beam is the exact beam used in production; providing the structural integrity and functionality to maintain original system performance. Hendrickson Equalizing Beams are made of a high strength steel formula exclusive to Hendrickson; enabling long component service life and a lightweight design for greater payloads, the company added.

Available part numbers: