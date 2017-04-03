Hendrickson announces through advanced bushing design and innovative construction, TRAXX ROD, a new benchmark for vocational torque rods, in weight and bushing walk-out performance. According to the company, the TRAXX ROD design achieves up to 3x longer life versus conventional forged or cast torque rods.

TRAXX ROD bushings and rod bodies are specifically designed for each capacity and application criteria. The flexible rod design can accommodate a straddle or taper pin bushing and package with any hub size and length, the company noted.

“The TRAXX ROD Family of torque rods has set a new benchmark for durability and performance. With its fabricated construction, this lightweight solution is now the benchmark for heavy-duty applications worldwide,” said Gerry Remus, general manager of sales and business development for Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems.