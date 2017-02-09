Hendrickson Trailer Commercial Vehicle Systems announced it has revamped its TireMaax Pro return-on-investment (ROI) calculator with a new look. The enhanced ROI calculator is designed to provide a user-friendly interface for determining the potential savings a fleet could achieve by specifying TireMaax Pro, an advanced tire pressure control system.

“It is now more important than ever for fleets to truly understand their total cost of ownership. Tires are not only one of the most important maintenance components on a trailer, but also one of the most expensive. Our new ROI calculator demonstrates that TireMaax Pro will quickly pay for itself and provides a convenient report summarizing the savings,” says Matt Wilson, Director of Hendrickson Controls Business Unit.

A fleet’s payback will play a crucial role in the decision-making process when calculating the impact of various reduced emission technologies. According to the company, TireMaax Pro not only provides savings from increased fuel economy, but also reduced maintenance and reduced roadside calls.