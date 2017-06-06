International Truck announced today the availability of the heavy-duty Fabco FSD-20K axle option on the International WorkStar models. The International WorkStar 7400 and 7500 models will feature the Fabco FSD-20K right-hand offset axle as a new option.

“As we focus on growing our market share in the vocational segment and catering to the needs of our customers, we’re excited to offer this new axle in partnership with Fabco Automotive,” said Mark Stasell, vice president, vocational truck business, International Trucks. “This is just one example of our plans to continue to invest in our vocational truck line this year. Listening to TEMs and providing the specific features they need for their applications is a key part of our strategy to be the ‘chassis of choice’ in this market.”

The new offset bowl axle offering gives TEMs the flexibility to increase load capacity to 20,000 lbs. without sacrificing ground clearance or cab height. The Fabco front driving axle reduces ride height compared to center bowl drive axles by greater than four inches.