Isuzu Commercial Truck of America noted that its 40,000th gasoline-powered Isuzu N-Series truck rolled off the production line at the Spartan Motors assembly plant in Charlotte, MI, back on June 8 this year.

Assembly of Isuzu N-Series gas trucks began at the Spartan facility back in April 2011, the OEM noted.

“From April 2015 to June 2016—a span of 15 months—we went from 20,000 to 30,000 gas-powered Isuzu trucks produced in Charlotte,” said Shaun Skinner, Isuzu’s president, in a statement.

“Now, only twelve months later, another 10,000 N-Series gas trucks have been built,” he added. “That’s a testament to the increasing popularity and growing reputation of our gasoline engine, low-cab-forward trucks.”

Isuzu N-Series gas trucks are powered by a Vortec 6.0-liter small-block V8 engine that produces 297 hp at 4,300 rpm and generates 372 lbs.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with double overdrive and lock-up torque converter for enhanced fuel economy and performance, the OEM said.

An optional version of the engine is capable of being converted to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG, or propane), Isuzu pointed out.

Isuzu also markets diesel-powered N-Series trucks, the Reach Van powered by Isuzu and the all-new Class 6 FTR, which it launched last month, with the Reach and FTR models also assembled at the Spartan Motors plant in Michigan.