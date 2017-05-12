Jacobs Vehicle Systems announced it has just signed a new long-term agreement with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to ensure its long-standing partnership continues well into the future.

With this new long-term agreement, Jacobs and Daimler continue their long-standing relationship which began in 1962 when engine brakes were first installed on a Detroit Diesel Series 71 engine in an aftermarket application. Since the early 1980s, Jacobs Engine Brakes have been standard equipment starting with the joint development of the Detroit Diesel S60 engine platform in 1984 and more recently the Daimler global engine platform that launched in 2007, where the Detroit DD13, DD15 and DD16 engines are available in Daimler Trucks North America vehicles.

“This type of longevity would not exist without the strong collaboration between our engineering and commercial teams,” said Steve Ernest, vice president, engineering and business development at Jacobs Vehicle Systems. “When you combine Daimler’s world-class engineering team and global market presence with the world’s leading engine braking technologies, the end result can only drive success.”

“We are extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish with Daimler,” said Paul Paré, director, marketing at Jacobs Vehicle Systems. “Working with Daimler from the earliest stages of development can only lead to future benchmark products that meet the demands of our customers. This relationship is a testament to the global leadership of the Jake Brake brand.”