Kenworth’s T680 and T880 models are now available with Dana Spicer D-Series lightweight steer axles for use with air disc brakes.

The axles feature a new integrated air disc brake knuckle. The knuckle’s one-piece, forged design incorporates the tie-rod arm, disc brake mounting feature and spindle, and eliminates the need for a separate torque plate and its associated fasteners. The new axle weighs approximately 35 lbs. less than the previous lightweight beam axle and torque plate assembly, according to the company.

“Air disc brakes deliver superior performance over traditional drum brakes, improving stopping distance and brake life. The integrated air disc brake knuckle on Dana Spicer D-Series axles is a durable solution that reduces tire wear and maintenance intervals, helping to maximize uptime,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

Kenworth offers the Spicer D-Series steer axles for applications with gross axle weight ratings from 10,000 to 13,200 lbs.