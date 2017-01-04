A Canadian commercial transport trailer manufacturer announced it is expanding its dealer network into the U.S. under a new brand named LK Trailers.

Triple E Canada Ltd. started out in 1965 as a small family business in Canada manufacturing recreational vehicles, according to the company. A trailer division was added in 1980 as a small manufacturer of steel hopperbottom and flat deck trailers. “This solid foundation was a springboard for new trailer designs and cutting edge manufacturing processes, the company noted. “Today, the company is proud to be one of Canada’s leading commercial trailer manufacturers.”

LK Trailers offers both steel and aluminum hopper trailers, plus a range of aluminum, steel and combo flatbed and drop deck trailers. The company noted it also builds a line of specialized and heavy haul trailers for more demanding environments and applications.

LK Trailers said it is looking for established dealers throughout the United States who are looking for an exceptional lineup of commercial trailers.