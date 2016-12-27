The new LoadHandler starter and alternator line – a value- and solutions-driven line of rotating electrical products – now offers alternators for the refrigeration market.

New Prestolite Electric LoadHandler starters and alternators will be released in coming months for additional markets such as light duty commercial vehicles, construction equipment, emergency vehicles, transit buses, and more.

“When it comes to protecting temperature-sensitive freight, LoadHandler alternators can help reduce operating costs through reliable performance,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director, aftermarket sales and marketing, Prestolite Electric. “Reliability matters and LoadHandler alternators can perform in this performance-critical market.”

LoadHandler alternators include a dual internal fan design, that helps maintain optimum bearing temperatures and minimize heat damage. The new alternators are available for Carrier Transicold refrigeration units utilizing Kubota and other engines.

Loadhandler Alternators – Refrigeration Units (High Amp, Dual Internal Fans)

12V: 70- and 105-amp outputs

Drop-in replacement

100-percent new units with no core

Dual internal fan design

Reliable power source for performance-critical applications

Heavy duty housing design

The LoadHandler value-driven product line includes new starters and alternators for on- and off-highway trucks, refrigeration trucks, school and city buses, heavy duty equipment, light trucks and other uses. Each drop-in replacement LoadHandler product features application-specific technology to help ensure durability and performance in a wide array of operating environments, according to the company.