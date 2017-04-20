The 16,000-lb. Mack FXL axle is also designed to simplify maintenance, the OEM said. (Photo courtesy of Mack Trucks)

Mack Trucks is now making its proprietary FXL 16,000-lb. front axle available for order on its Pinnacle Axle Back and Axle Forward models.

Announced during the ExpoCam truck show in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, the FXL 16,000-lb. front axle option is designed for motor carriers hauling heavier loads. Mack noted that its 16,000-lb. front axle is also an available option in the U.S. as well.

“Our 16,000-lb. front axle improves performance with the same legendary durability and reliability that Mack pioneered,” noted Roy Horton, Mack’s director of product strategy, in a statement.

“It’s designed significantly heavier so that our customers can improve their efficiency by transporting more payload at one time,” he said.

Developed to provide a stable and smooth ride under demanding loads, the 16,000-lb. Mack FXL axle also simplifies maintenance, improving uptime for customers, Horton pointed out.