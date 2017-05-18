Mack highlights heavy haul

Mack highlights heavy haulMay 18, 2017
At a special event in Charleston, S.C., Mack Trucks put the spotlight on the heavy haul side of its business, showing off a brand new 2018 model Granite in daycab tractor configuration being delivered to Tracy’s Logging of Steadman, S.C., along with a 2014 model Pinnacle axle forward sleeper tractor operated by Superior Transportation of Charleston, S.C. Both trucks sport gold bulldog hood ornaments, meaning they are equipped with Mack’s proprietary powertrain package, which includes a Mack-branded engine, gearbox – in both cases the OEM’s mDrive automated mechanical transmission (AMT) – and axles. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)