Mack highlights heavy haul

May 18, 2017
    Tracy's Logging is a full service logging and chipping crew based in the communities of Steadman and Leesville, S.C. Tracy Gunter Jr. and his son Tracy Gunter III operate 30 trucks between their two operations and represent three generations of loggers that’ve been working the forests of the Palmetto state for some 50 years now. Tracy Jr. is very fond of the color red, which is why it adorns the fenders, chassis, and hubs of his company’s trucks.

  • Mack2_0.JPG

    For decades, logging was the largest industry in South Carolina and was only recently surpassed by tourism, noted Tracy III.

  • Mack3_0.JPG

    Tracy Jr. said he was one of the first loggers in the Palmetto state to start "dressing up" his trucks with chrome accents and colors. "These trucks are our billboards," he explained. to Fleet Owner. "When we give our drivers a nice truck, they tend to take care of it better. They help keep it clean." 

  • Mack4_0.JPG

    Tracy Jr. noted that now every logger in South Carolina dresses up their equipment to some degree simply because, as he's recognized for a long time, when customers see sharp, clean, and well-cared for equipment, it often highlights how they'll care for the goods they haul. You must have safe and strong equipment, Tracy Jr. emphasized, "but you have to look good, too."

  • Mack5.JPG

    Tracy Gunter Jr. started logging in 1965 under the tutelage of his father, who operated a sawmill. In 1979, he started Tracy’s Logging, focused on harvest wood. Today Tracy Jr. and his son Tracy III now manage four logging crews and two chipping crews, operate a total fleet of 30 trucks, and have the capability to produce over 300 loads of wood per week.

  • Mack6.JPG

    Superior Transportation is a customs bonded, heavy-haul trucking company specializing in handling over-dimensional, overweight, out-of-gauge, and high value cargo in the southeast region of the U.S., with a lot of hauling being conducted out of the port of Charleston.

  • Mack7.JPG

    Superior said that, to date, it’s successfully completed over 100,000 shipments of for the heavy construction, mining, manufacturing, public works, highway building, and power generation industries.

  • Mack8.JPG

    The motor carrier noted that it’s also been involved in almost every heavy civil works project in South Carolina over the last 16 years.

  • Mack9.JPG

    Superior noted that it operates a fleet of model year 2013 and newer trucks, equipped with PeopleNet’s telematics system that includes electronic logging to track driver hours of service data.

At a special event in Charleston, S.C., Mack Trucks put the spotlight on the heavy haul side of its business, showing off a brand new 2018 model Granite in daycab tractor configuration being delivered to Tracy’s Logging of Steadman, S.C., along with a 2014 model Pinnacle axle forward sleeper tractor operated by Superior Transportation of Charleston, S.C. Both trucks sport gold bulldog hood ornaments, meaning they are equipped with Mack’s proprietary powertrain package, which includes a Mack-branded engine, gearbox – in both cases the OEM’s mDrive automated mechanical transmission (AMT) – and axles. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

