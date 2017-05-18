Mack highlights heavy haul

Tracy's Logging is a full service logging and chipping crew based in the communities of Steadman and Leesville, S.C. Tracy Gunter Jr. and his son Tracy Gunter III operate 30 trucks between their two operations and represent three generations of loggers that’ve been working the forests of the Palmetto state for some 50 years now. Tracy Jr. is very fond of the color red, which is why it adorns the fenders, chassis, and hubs of his company’s trucks.