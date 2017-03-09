The Mack Body Builder Portal brings all of Mack’s body builder resources together in one online location, giving customers, body builders and dealers the tools they need to ensure a quick and efficient body upfit process.

Mack Trucks introduced the Mack Body Builder Portal, which brings all of Mack’s body builder resources together in one accessible online location. As a one-stop shop for all body builder needs, the new Mack Body Builder Portal gives customers, body builders and dealers the tools they need to ensure a quick and efficient body upfit process, according to Mack.

“Mack’s strong reputation for application excellence is built on delivering trucks that meet our customers’ specific needs, which in many cases includes body modifications from body equipment manufacturers,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales, Mack Trucks North America. “With the new Mack Body Builder Portal, we’re making it even easier for customers and body builders to easily access the information they need to best modify their vehicles.”

Resources available through the Mack Body Builder Portal include wiring schematics and links to industry associations like the American Concrete Pumping Association, as well as contact information for Mack’s Body Builder Support Team and Mack’s exclusive concrete pumper support line.

Also included are revised body builder manuals for all Mack models, which have been updated with simpler navigation. A custom-designed PTO pump speed calculator is also available.

The Mack Body Builder Portal is the latest in a series of innovations from Mack. In 2015, Mack noted it created its Body Builder Support Team, including a body builder order manager position focused on ensuring effective collaboration among body builders, dealers and customers during the body ordering process.

“Our Body Builder Support Group helps connect customers and body builders to our product experts for any questions that might come up during the upfit process,” said Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. “This cooperation allows us to address customer inquiries before, during and after a vehicle is put into service.”

Mack’s Body Builder Support Group is located within the Mack Uptime Center in Greensboro, NC, near Mack World Headquarters.